Marriott International rolls out Club Marriott programme in India

Marriott International has launched the new Club Marriott in India, a dining loyalty programme that integrates three dining loyalty programmes – Club Marriott, Eat Drink & More, and Star Privilege – into a single paid membership programme. The newly combined Club Marriott provides members with more choices and benefits whenever they dine out in their hometowns or visit one of the 250 participating hotels across 16 brands in 13 countries across the region, with more hotels joining every month.
The newly launched Club Marriott programme will be granting its members exclusive access to a diverse assortment of hotels that will furnish locally relevant benefits and dining options. As Club Marriott members, the guests will have easy access to a range of select hotel facilities and also be entitled to discounts over fine dining and accommodation at the participating hotels across APAC countries.
“Club Marriott, the union of three prestigious dining loyalties, is a celebrated food and beverage loyalty programme of its kind in Asia-Pacific. We’re all set to recognise and reward our Indian guests with memorable experiences with a distinctive range of dining options and exclusive benefits across our wide portfolio of brands under Marriott International. The core of Club Marriott is to inspire loyalty that extends beyond just a stay and confer special benefits to our loyal members,” said Ralph Frehner, vice president, food and beverage, Asia-Pacific, Marriott International.
“The integration of our programmes has widened the scope of rewards and options for our guests. It will allow our guests to redeem exclusive events, experiences and feel a sense of community at their favourite destinations. We’re excited to present Club Marriott and a whole new range of elevated experiences across a vast variety of brands in the region,” said Neeraj Govil, area vice president, South Asia, Marriott International.
The Westin Gurgaon New Delhi, the Westin Sohna Resort and Spa, JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity, Le Meridien Gurgaon Delhi NCR, Courtyard Gurugram Downtown, JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu, JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar, The Westin Mumbai Garden City, Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel and the Courtyard Mumbai International Airport are among the first participating hotels that bring life to the newly combined Club Marriott experience to the national capital of New Delhi, the NCR region and Mumbai. The members will also be eligible for exclusive spa vouchers.
Following the launch in Singapore and India, Club Marriott programme will soon launch in other key countries across the Asia Pacific region including Vietnam, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia, Guam, and Thailand.