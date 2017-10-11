Marriott International opens Fairfield by Marriott, Visakhapatnam

Marriott International has announced the opening of Fairfield by Marriott, Visakhapatnam. Fairfield by Marriott, Visakhapatnam is the latest addition to the brand’s footprint in South Asia, with four hotels in India currently open, including Fairfield by Marriott Bengaluru Rajajinagar, Fairfield by Marriott Bengaluru Outer Ring Road, Fairfield by Marriott Lucknow and Fairfield by Marriott Belagavi.
“Recognised as one of the ‘Smart Cities’ in India, Visakhapatnam holds tremendous potential for high economic growth, infrastructure development and further evolution of the services sector, we are excited to open our 5th Fairfield by Marriott in India. With our hospitality expertise, in conjunction with our astute owners K Subba Raju, CMD, KSR Developers, we are confident in delivering a seamless hotel experience at great value,” said Neeraj Govil, area vice president – South Asia, Marriott International.
Fairfield by Marriott Visakhapatnam offers 121 rooms, an all-day dining restaurant, a bar and lobby lounge, 24/7 convenience store, business centre and meeting rooms.
“Adorning a contemporary style and pastel hues, Fairfield by Marriott Visakhapatnam is the newest addition to the port city of Andhra Pradesh. The property and staff aim to provide a comfortable and convenient stay to both business and leisure travellers. There is a lot of excitement and enthusiasm as we launch the Fairfield by Marriott brand in Visakhapatnam. As a Marriott International brand we strive to set the standards of delivering a great hotel experience through consistent and reliable service,” said Sudhanshu Singh, general manager, Fairfield by Marriott Visakhapatnam.
The property is located at a distance of two km from the Visakhapatnam International Airport.