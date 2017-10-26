Marriott International opens Fairfield by Marriott, Coimbatore

Marriott International has announced the opening of its new hotel, Fairfield by Marriott, Coimbatore. Commenting on the opening, Neeraj Govil, area vice president – South Asia, Marriott International, said, “We are excited to introduce the Fairfield by Marriott to Coimbatore as we believe the market is ideal for Fairfield which is a brand that enables purpose driven travel and delivers optimised value at a great price. As Marriott further expands its brand portfolio across the growing Tier II markets in India, we definitely see great potential and the opportunity for Fairfield By Marriott becoming a favourite with the business and leisure travellers in the city.”
The property offers 126 rooms, an all-day dining restaurant, a 24/7 market, and banqueting and meeting room facilities.
The hotel is located 650 metres away from the airport, close to CODISSIA Trade Centre and city’s IT hub Tidel Park and CHIL SEZ. It is also within easy reach of the western districts of Tamil Nadu – Tirupur, Pollachi, Erode, Salem, Namakkal, Karor and Udumalpet.
“We are glad to be in this great city with great people at the Gateway of Coimbatore. We hope to become the true extension of warm Kongunadu hospitality delighting every guest at the hotel,” said J P Menon, hotel manager, Fairfield by Marriott, Coimbatore.
Ashish Jakhanwala, MD and CEO, Samhi Hotels (owner of the property), commented, “Coimbatore is a key economic centre of Tamil Nadu and we are excited to partner with Marriott to bring Fairfield to the city.”