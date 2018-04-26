Marriott International kicked off Journey Week in Asia Pacific

Journey Week, Marriott International’s annual employer brand programme took place at more than 600 Marriott properties in Asia Pacific. The week-long series of events from April 16 – 20, 2018 attracted new talent while inspiring current associates to aim high. Journey Week encouraged and inspired associates to create their own future and help shape the company, and also showed potential employees why Marriott International is an employer of choice.
Marriott International plans to add approximately 19,000 job positions across Asia Pacific by the end of 2018. Underpinning this growth is the company’s approach to attracting and retaining talent: enabling associates to develop progressive careers in a company that celebrates teamwork, excellence and community involvement. It believes that a great career is a journey of self-discovery: people achieve personal fulfilment through new adventures. The company’s founders J.W. and Alice Marriott saw life as a journey – from the day they set out to Washington, D.C. to open their root-beer stand, they never stopped exploring and reaching for new opportunities. Marriott International is equally committed to each associate’s journey, enabling him or her to grow personally and professionally with careers that flourish.
“Journey Week is a platform that reinforces our company’s global employer brand campaign ‘To the Journey’. The week-long series of events will bring to life our value proposition: that Marriott International offers unmatched career opportunities coupled with a culture that empowers associates to live their best lives,” said Regan Taikitsadaporn, chief human resources officer, Marriott International.
“Putting people first has been Marriott International’s core value since the company’s founding more than 90 years ago. Asia Pacific is the company’s fastest-growing region outside the U.S., and in 2018, it is set to expand further with 80 new hotels across 16 markets. As our company expands in Asia, we will continue to place our associates at the very heart of our business by giving associates opportunities to grow and succeed,” said Craig S. Smith, president & managing director, Asia Pacific, Marriott International.
“As we all look back on our careers most of us fondly remember our first interview, first job and first psy check. All the good and sometimes funny memories that go with it. This is what we want to create for each and every associates at Marriott, those memorable moments in their career journey through Marriott that they will cherish for a lifetime. It’s the Journey that counts after all,” says Lizanne Pinto, cluster director, Human Resources Bengaluru.
During Journey Week, across Asia Pacific, each Marriott International hotel hosted activities to engage their existing associates and attract external talent. Highlights included career coaching sessions, hotel open houses, local school engagement, resume and interview preparation workshops, as well as diversity celebrations. Associates in senior leadership roles shared their own career journeys to inspire others to reach their own career destinations.
In addition to associate wellbeing, Marriott International offers a rich variety of career and personal development tools and resources tailored for associates at every level including a robust performance management process and professional learning and development programs from the Global Voyage Leadership Development Program for recent university graduates to GM Elevate which helps prepare aspiring and new general managers for leadership roles. As part of its commitment to diversity and inclusion, Marriott also focuses on promoting and developing women leaders. In 2017 alone, the group saw a near 20 percent increase in female general managers across Asia Pacific.