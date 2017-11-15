Marriott International expands footprint in Central India

Marriott International has brought its Marriott Hotels & Resorts brand to Indore with the opening of the 218-room Indore Marriott Hotel. Neeraj Govil, area vice president – South Asia, Marriott International, said, “The Indore Marriott Hotel is an exciting addition to the Marriott Hotels portfolio, our eighth in the country so far. This property embodies the brand’s drive to inspire its guests to travel brilliantly. With tremendous growth as a business hub during the past few years, Indore is set to become one of the most sought-after destinations for both leisure and business travellers in India. We are delighted to be a part of this incredible growth story and to bring our inventive service and products to this city.”
The hotel offers a range of restaurants including an all-day dining venue Indore Kitchen, where guests can interact with chefs at live cooking stations. There will also be a Chaat Thela stand where guests can taste Indore’s street-side snack food, chaat. The Indore Baking Company is an adaptation of a classic pastry shop, with an interactive open baking area. Additionally, the hotel has two more specialty restaurants in store including One Asia, a restaurant offering authentic Sichuan, Thai and South Asian flavours with an alfresco dining area and Sepia, an Indian restaurant. The hotel also offers a lounge – Diamante.
Devesh Rawat, general manager, Indore Marriott Hotel, said, “The hotel is the perfect complement to the destination with multiple experiential spaces. We are excited to foray into the city of Indore and are extremely pleased to welcome our guests at the newest Marriott Hotel in the country. From spacious rooms to delightful dining options and expansive convention facilities, the hotel is thoughtfully designed to create an excellent stay experience.”
Other facilities at the hotel include recreational facilities such as the Quan Spa with 5,600 sq ft of space. The hotel also features an outdoor swimming pool and a fitness centre. Indore Marriott Hotel also offers 55,000 sq ft of meeting and banqueting space. The hotel is located a few minutes away from the airport, with easy access to all the business and entertainment hubs of the city.