Marriott International appoints Anuraag Bhatnagar to lead luxury portfolio in India

Marriott International has announced Anuraag Bhatnagar as multi-property vice president (luxury) India. He will be part of the luxury APEC market leadership team lead by Victor Clavell.
Bhatnagar’s journey in the hospitality industry include 16 years with Legacy Starwood Hotels. He previously served as the area general anager of India and concurrently the general manager of The St Regis Mumbai. In the role, Bhatnagar handled 12 hotels in six different cities of all Legacy Starwood brands including the core responsibility of leading the first St Regis property launched in South Asia in 2015, as general manager.
One of the most recognised and awarded hoteliers in Asia Pacific, Bhatnagar has earned various awards during his tenure in different hotels. He was also the ‘Legacy Starwood Security Champion’ for South Asia and a member of Overseas Security Advisory Council (OSAC), United States Department of States Bureau of Diplomatic Security.