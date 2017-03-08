MakeMyTrip, PayPal partner for hotel bookings

PayPal has announced an extension of its merchant partnership with MakeMyTrip to facilitate hotel and holidays booking in addition to airline tickets.
MakeMyTrip has 34,000 hotels across India and 240,000 hotels internationally and will be using the automated invoicing feature of PayPal. Through this facility, they will be able to automatically send invoices to customers by an email along with a link that can be followed to complete payment through PayPal.
Megha Thareja Tyagi, director – large merchants, PayPal India, said, “At PayPal, we consistently work towards ensuring smoother management and movement of money, and we understand that meaningful collaborations are key to enhancing customer delight. As a part of this endeavour, we are delighted to further our partnership with MakeMyTrip and ensure a hassle-free hotel booking experience for our foreign guests in India. PayPal strives to be the ideal companion for travellers across the globe and the businesses in the travel and hospitality industry.”
Mohit Gupta, COO – hotels and holidays, MakeMyTrip, said, “We are very excited to extend the domain of our existing partnership with PayPal. As a leading player in the online travel segment, we have seen the online hotel market explode thanks to increasing mobile penetration and adoption, especially for last-minute hotel bookings. We have made aggressive efforts to tap into this segment and are hopeful that the partnership with PayPal would help in addressing the element of safe and secure transactions, one of the biggest barriers in the consumer’s mind while booking a hotel online.”
According to a study, the Indian tourism and hospitality industry contributes to nearly 6.2 per cent to the national GDP and 8.8 per cent of total employment. Online hotel bookings in India is expected to reach US$ 1.8 billion 2016. Recently released data by Ministry of Tourism shows that the number of foreign tourist arrivals in India grew at an annual growth rate of 4.5 per cent last year.