Maharashtra passes ‘Models Shops and Establishments Act’

The Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI) has welcomed Maharashtra Government’s decision to allow retail establishments including eateries to operate 24/7. The bill that was passed in the state assembly last week will allow around one lakh registered restaurants to benefit from this decision. Although the bill may allow eating places including restaurants and registered eateries to remain open all night, it may not apply to bars, pubs or discotheques. The HRAWI has requested that the government reconsiders giving these establishments leeway and allow these to operate at least until 3 am, if not for the entire night.
“For several years now, HRAWI has been leading advocacy with various departments of the Government to extend the closing hours of restaurants and revive the night life in Mumbai. We congratulate the Chief Minister and the government of Maharashtra for passing the bill. In this vibrant city of Mumbai, there is large section of residents that finish their work at 10 pm. By the time they get to unwind, most places are already closed. Because of this most establishments tend to get overcrowded on weekends. This move will allow people to step out for a cup of coffee, a dessert or even a post-midnight snack without having to think twice,” said Dilip Datwani, president, HRAWI.
“Other than this, the decision will also encourage tourism related activities in the state and especially in Mumbai. However we request the government to reconsider allowing bars and discos to remain open till 3 am which have been left out of the ambit of the new 24/7 operations,” he added.
While Maharashtra has taken the lead in passing the bill, the HRAWI has expressed hope that the adjoining states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat and the union territories of Daman, Diu and Silvassa too will amend the law at the earliest. The bill would allow malls, restaurants, multiplexes and other retail establishments to remain open 24/7. The hotel industry has expressed optimism and is expecting an expedited implementation.
“When implemented, it will change the dynamics of business and nightlife, especially in the cities. The association has dreamt of Mumbai becoming one of the truly global cities of the world and had been lobbying for the bill to become a reality someday. Not only will the city attract more tourists but it will also improve employment numbers, become a safer place, and increase tax revenues for the government. There are over one lakh restaurants in the state and even if just the restaurants in the tourism hot spots decide to operate 24/7, then it could easily create additional employment opportunities for at least two lakh people. We hope that the bill gets implemented at the earliest and Mumbai will take the leap into a new era of prosperity and cultural transformation,” Datwani commented.