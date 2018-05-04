Luxury Hotels put India on the Global hospitality industry map

Five hotels in India have battled it out all year to be crowned the ‘Most Wanted’ hotels worldwide in the Hotels.com. Loved by Guests Awards 2018, where the judges are the guests themselves. Hotels.com believes that the way to find the ‘Most Wanted’ hotels is to ask the customers themselves.
Knowing that reviews are becoming even more influential than the official star ratings, Hotels.com looked at over 25 million Hotels.com guest reviews on the website to pick the winners.The competition was tough, with an astonishing 3,400 hotels across 91 countries being identified as truly outstanding. The winning hotels had to receive a rating of 9.4 (out of 10) or above to be categorised as one of the world’s ‘Most Wanted’ hotels, 15 luxury hotels in India made the cut:
|
Property Name
|
City
|
Rating
|
The Oberoi
|
Bengaluru
|
9.6
|
The Oberoi
|
Gurugram
|
9.6
|
The Oberoi Grand
|
Kolkata
|
9.6
|
The Oberoi
|
Mumbai
|
9.6
|
Taj Mahal Palace
|
Mumbai
|
9.6
|
The Leela Palace
|
New Delhi
|
9.6
|
Andaz Delhi – Hyatt
|
New Delhi
|
9.6
|
JW Marriott Hotel
|
Pune
|
9.4
|
St. Mark’s Hotel
|
Bengaluru
|
9.4
|
Shangri-La Hotel
|
Bengaluru
|
9.4
|
The Leela Palace
|
Chennai
|
9.4
|
Taj Bangalore
|
Bengaluru
|
9.4
|
JW Marriott – Sahar
|
Mumbai
|
9.4
|
Taj – Santacruz
|
Mumbai
|
9.4
|
The Imperial
|
New Delhi
|
9.4
Top three Cities in the India winning Loved by Guest ‘Most Wanted’’Awards:
1. Mumbai – Four hotels
2. Bangalore – Four hotels
3. Delhi – Three hotels
In Mumbai, The Taj Mahal – Fort and the Taj – Santacruz along with The Oberoi and JW Marriott – Sahar claimed their rightful place on the Loved by Guests lists. It is interesting to note that two out of the four hotels are known for their proximity to the airport. Since Mumbai is a hub city, luxury hotels near the city’s airports are much sought after amongst frequent business and leisure travellers for the convenience they bring.
Bangalore saw renowned names like the Oberoi, St Mark’s, Shangri-La and the Taj Bangalore feature on the list while The Imperial, The Leela and Andaz Delhi stole the show in Delhi. Apart from properties in the major metropolises of Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai and Kolkata – hotels in fast-growing cities like Pune, Gurugram also made their presence felt.
Globally, the USA stormed ahead with 1,498 hotels snapping up a ‘Most Wanted’ award, running away from the competition, with Italy (232), the UK (192), Canada (126) and Spain (101) making up the top five countries to scoop awards.
The cities around the globe where travellers are most likely to check into a Most Wanted award-winning hotel are: Rome (39), Florence (38), London (36), Hanoi (36) and Venice (32) – with the Italians speeding away with three out of the top five cities. To bag the best deals on hotels in these top destinations, download the Hotels.com mobile app for access to Secret Prices.
Three Indian hotels made the cut and received awards:
|
Category
|
Property name
|
City
|
Spa
|
Sofitel
|
Mumbai
|
Spa
|
Four Seasons Hotel
|
Mumbai
|
Luxury
|
Grand Hyatt
|
Mumbai