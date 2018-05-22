Lufthansa India partners with The Leela for new in-flight menu

Lufthansa India has unveiled a brand-new menu that has again been curated in collaboration with The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts and its Master Chef Vinod Saini. The new menu offers a selection of nutritious meal options, based on innovative recipes but still use traditional ingredients and bring out authentic Indian flavours to spoil customers while cruising at 36,000 feet.
As of immediately, passengers travelling on Lufthansa German Airlines to/ from India are able to order from an array of delectable meal options offering a modern take on traditional Indian cuisine. Featuring exquisite dishes from across the country that have been created using freshest seasonal ingredients involving modern food techniques, the in-flight menu ensures that passengers have access to a healthier and exclusive dining experience.
“At Lufthansa, we are delighted to encourage the growing zeal within Indian travellers to explore the world as reflected by our #sayyestotheworld campaign. Being a preferred partner in airline travels also means, listen to our customers preferences. Indian passengers are demanding more diverse and healthier culinary experiences during their travel,” said Wolfgang Will, senior director, South Asia, Lufthansa Group. “Our new in-flight menu reflects our understanding of changing passenger preferences and reaffirms our commitment of being ‘More Indian than you think’.”
For the new menus Lufthansa German Airlines once again partners with Master Chef Vinod Saini from The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts. There he creates majestic experiences focusing on the royal kitchens of India at their signature fine dining restaurant Jamavar. The close and successful cooperation with Lufthansa goes beyond and is an exchange across countries to achieve best possible results. “Exploring the world has led me to find my passion for being a chef. Working with Lufthansa means to explore the world further. To train chefs in India and Germany on such a high quality level has been very enriching for me too,” said Master Chef Vinod Saini from The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts. “Indian food is soul food! Yet, we have combined Indian culinary traditions with a creative approach to meet the needs of a modern traveller,” added the chef.
The new in-flight menu is introduced across First Class, Business Class, Premium Economy Class as well as Economy Class. It offers refreshed and customised delights for customers featuring colourful, tasty and healthy meals. The menu features dishes such as roasted chicken slices with sunflower seeds on a bed of carrots and honey sesame oil mint leaf or Lobia Sundal, a raw mango salad as appetizer choices. Martaban Gosht garnished with ginger julienne and chopped coriander, Chandani Murgh Korma and Shalgam Gosht and more for main course. To satisfy sweet cravings, passengers can choose from traditional classics such as Baked Rasgulla with caramel sauce, Kasi Halwa, Litchi Nariyal ki Kheer. Moreover, passengers with special requests for a diabetic, Jain or Kosher meal or passengers with food allergies also have scrumptious options to choose from.