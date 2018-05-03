Lords Hotels & Resorts’ announces plans to launch 5th hotel in Nepal

Lords Hotels & Resorts has announced plans of launching its fifth hotel in Nepal. To be introduced as Kalptaru Lords Inn in the sub-metropolitan city of Nepalgunj, the hotel will cater to the ever growing tourist footfall in the region.
The seven storied premium property has seventy-seven rooms including five premium suites and one presidential suite. An existing hotel property, it will commence operations under the Lords Hotels & Resorts brand by the end of May 2018. Located only six km away from the airport, the hotel is well connected to the many places of interest in the region and will offer full services and amenities at budget friendly tariffs for the exploring tourist.
Lords Hotels & Resorts which presently operates Mirage Lords Inn in Kathmandu, is due to launch a resort in Budhanilkantha and two other hotel properties in Birjung and in Bhaktapur.
“It is with pleasure that we inform about our new sign up of Kalptaru Lords Inn Nepalgunj. The Terai plains of Nepalgunj are famous for the exciting treks to the Dolpo plateau and Jumla region, and it also serves as a major transport hub of the country and various attractions in the place. The destination holds great promise for tourism to flourish and we aim to capture the market in its nascent stage,” says P R Bansal, chief operating officer, Lords Hotels & Resorts. “We also wish to congratulate our partner – Jagadish Prakash Vaishya and express our sincere gratitude for entrusting us with creating a hospitality landmark in Nepal,” he adds.
“We are delighted to partner with one of India’s leading mid-market premium hospitality chain. It is with both trust and its success record in developing and managing hotels that we see Lords Hotels & Resorts as most befitting for Kalptaru Lords Inn’s growth. We also look forward to strengthening the association further by bringing our other hotel properties under the Lords Hotels & Resorts brand in the near future,” says Jagadish Prakash Vaishya.
The hotel will also host a multi cuisine restaurant ‘L Café’ with about 90 covers and will offer multiple conferencing and banqueting facilities with open air lawn for large events.
“In the anvil is another signature restaurant ‘Blue Coriander’ and ‘Distil Lounge Bar’ to spice up the local food offerings. Close on the heels we will be developing 12000 sq. feet pillar-less banquet hall in conjoined block which will host a fully equipped gym, a large swimming pool, an authentic spa and multiple hangout alfresco areas,” says Rishi Puri, vice president, Lords Hotels & Resorts.
Promoted as true value Hotels, Inns and Resorts, Lords Hotels & Resorts offers luxurious accommodations and full-service at friendly prices for the discerning business and leisure traveller.
“We are the fastest growing hospitality chain not just in India but now also in Nepal. We have the first mover’s advantage here and we are confident that with our true value offerings we’ll become the preferred stay option for tourists in Nepal too,” concludes Bansal.