Liquor ban in highway restaurants to affect a million jobs: HRAWI

Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI), reacting to the supreme court’s (SC) recent decision upholding the ban on selling or serving of liquor along the highway, has said that it would adverse effects on the industry when it gets implemented.
“An estimated number of 35,000 restaurants and bars could face closure or downsizing in the Western region alone. This decision may lead to job losses for more than a million employees across India. Businesses cannot be run in an environment of flux or state of uncertainty. A business is started after careful consideration of existing regulations, limitations, opportunities and potential sales. Capital intensive businesses like hotels and restaurants work on wafer thin margins. An abrupt cancellation of sale of a core product will create havoc. Many of the hotels are in heavy debt and they may not be able to sustain this change of regulation,” said Dilip Datwani, president, HRAWI.
In December 2016, SC had ordered the closure of all liquor shops along the national and state highways if they were within 500 metres from the edge of the highway. It also directed the governments to cease and desist from issuing excise licenses after March 31. An SC bench that met on March 31, upheld the earlier order, but said that subsisting licenses could operate till September 30, 2017.
“Maharashtra alone has 13655 bars and shops, of which about 290 bars shall be hit only in Mumbai, while in Mumbai Metropolitan Region 2000 and in the state of Maharashtra 9925 are at a risk of losing business,” informed Kamlesh Barot, past president, Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI).
“The Indian food service industry, standing at INR 408,000 crore today would loose close to about INR 200,000 crore on account of this verdict. Based on certain government policies, a hotel or restaurant owner, who has invested in creating the infrastructure for that business, cannot relocate or diversify his hotel or restaurant in any way. If the figures are to be extrapolated to the whole of India, we are staring at sheer catastrophe, in terms of revenue loss of at least 30 per cent directly for liquor and another 20 per cent on account of food not ordered, relative to alcohol and room guest preferring to stay away from such dry outlets, which are close to the highway. Excise revenue from alcohol is INR 12,000 crore per annum which would also become half. The travel and tourism sector contributes to seven per cent of India’s GDP, and generates 37.4 million jobs, but due to this liquor ban, at least five per cent or one million jobs will be lost,” added Barot.
According to HRAWI, the impact of the order is expected to hit hotels in the cities more, as highways running through the cities are used more by local travellers than interstate drivers. A large number of marquee hotels and restaurants inside cities have their outlets along the highway and the number of outlets affected by the order in cities are expected to be high. Due to the nature of the business, it would not be feasible for hotels and restaurants to relocate. Many are expected to close down.
“Only licensed bars will stop serving liquor. Unlicensed bars that operate illegally across the national highway may continue liquor service. Travellers who are really keen on consuming alcohol will find ways and means to procure it, and these steps may not turn out to be sufficient deterrents. Drunken driving is a problem across the world and most countries have evolved more efficient and less harsher measures to counter the menace,” commented Bharat Malkani, immediate past president, HRAWI.
According to the industry body, closure of hotels would not only hit tourism in a big way, as India is still considered to be a tourism infrastructure deficient nation, but would also cause huge revenue loss to the exchequer. Hotels in India are one of the most taxed in the world. The hotels pay an aggregate of direct and indirect taxes to the tune of 38 per cent overall, compared to five-seven per cent taxes in countries like Japan and China. License fee for permit rooms in Mumbai was recently increased from INR 366,000 to INR 600,000 and that for beer shops, from INR 95,000 to INR 150,000 per annum. The impact of the ruling is expected to be high on the revenue collection of the states.
“While we do not question the wisdom of the court, the order is in direct contrast to initiative like ‘Ease of Business’ for promotion of tourism in the state and facilitating of a single window clearance for simplifying procedures by the state and central governments. Hospitality, as the backbone of tourism, is a big contributor to the tourism GDP, the biggest employer and also one of the biggest generators of foreign exchange to the country,” added Datwani.