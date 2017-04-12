Liquor ban: FHRAI to seek legal remedies

The Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) is exploring legal remedies with regards to the recent Supreme Court (SC) order shutting down the sale of liquor at establishments which fall within 500 metres range of state and national highways.
Dilip C Datwani, vice president, FHRAI, said, “INR 200,000 crore loss to the exchequer and closure of more than one lakh establishments is not a small thing. We would not have minded being sacrificed if the ban were to yield results. But reality is that all the job losses and other damages would be wasted. The object sought would not be achieved.”
“There has been an unprcendented blanket ban on all national highways across the country without seeing the practical aspect of the topography and terrain of the cities, in the process having affected hotels and restaurants, who have invested crores of Rupees towards the development of the tourism industry in the country. For example, Darjeeling, which falls on NH 55, has hotels stretched over 77 kms from the very base of the town of Siliguri that are directly affected,” said TS Walia, vice president, FHRAI.
Datwani added, “Statistics prove that there is a co-relation between drunk driving and enforcement, but not between drunk driving and existence of hotels or restaurants. Otherwise, there would be no drunk driving cases or resulting accidents in Bihar and Gujarat where we have total prohibition and yet there are innumerable accidents due to drunk driving. No country has ever banned hotels and restaurants to curb drunk driving.”
FHRAI also highlighted that most of the entrepreneurs who bid as part of government PPP tourism projects along national and state main roads and highways had modelled their cash inflows on these experiences considering room conferencing, food, beverages revenues over their concession periods; but a lot of these establishments with reduced business will result in distressed financial assets and may lead to a large scale NPA situation for the country’s banking and financial system and may impact the investment climate in tourism and hospitality.
The liquor ban on highways is said to have affected around 1,000 star hotels in Maharashtra including the VIP Lounge at the domestic airport. FHRAI expects Maharashtra to lose an estimated yearly revenue of INR 7,000 crore.
Almost nine million tourists visit India, resulting in almost 27 million foreign visitations across Indian states. These along with ~ 1.8 billion domestic visitation frequent a significant portion of these establishments as guests.