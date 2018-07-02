Linkin Reps to represent Kingsbury Hotel & Amaya Resorts in India

The Kingsbury Hotel & Amaya Resorts and Spas, renowned for offering accommodation, service and a diverse culinary experience to tourists visiting Sri Lanka and Maldives, announced their strategic corporation with Linkin Reps in order to increase their market space in India.
Linkin Reps has been appointed as the sales and marketing representative in India for four properties of the group – The Kingsbury Colombo Hotel, Amaya Lake – Dambulla, Amaya Hills – Kandy and Amaya Kuda Rah – Maldives.
Speaking after the announcement, Denesh Silva, director head, Marketing & Sales – The Kingsbury and Amaya Resorts & Spas said, “Amaya Resorts and Spas and The Kingsbury Hotel are delighted to partner with Linkin Reps to promote our product in the Indian Market. We are confident that this partnership will further enhance the Amaya Resorts & Spas and The Kingsbury footprint in India and lead to even more guests from the subcontinent indulging and experiencing the warm hospitality and wonderful product offering the Amaya Resorts & Spas and The Kingsbury, Colombo has to offer to the discerning indian traveller”.
Komal Seth, director, Linkin Reps, on her part said, “We are happy to be appointed as the India office for the hotels and resorts of Kingsbury & Amaya. Both the brands are well-known entities in terms of luxury, cuisine and the quality of services they offer to all travel segments be it leisure, MICE or wedding groups. Developing and multiplying their market share in India will be our utmost focus. We are keen on making success stories for Kingbury and Amaya, who are bejewelled as finest five-star hotels and resorts located in Sri Lanka and Maldives.”
The appointment is a part of Kingsbury Hotel & Amaya Resorts and Spas’ strategic direction in ensuring that they have footprints across all major markets globally, including India. According to Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority, India continued to be Sri Lanka’s top source of tourists with 384,628 arrivals (up 7.8 per cent) in 2017. On the other hand, Indian tourist visits had reached 83,019 by end of December 2017, says Maldivian Tourism Ministry.