Liberty Luxuries launches Japan’s YOKU MOKU to Delhi

Japan’s premium confectionery brand, YOKU MOKU that recently debuted in India with its flagship store in Mumbai, is now making an entrance at Delhi’s The Chanakya, Chanakyapuri with an aesthetically designed concept space. Brought down by a six decade old Indian conglomerate, Liberty Group’s Liberty Luxuries, YOKU MOKU arrives this December with its fresh buttery cookies.
With unique customisation options by way of special Japanese packaging with names monogrammed on it, YOKU MOKU brings to you this gifting option. This Christmas, like others before, they present their ‘Collectible Christmas Gift Boxes by CLYV’. The tin, filled with the YOKU MOKU extravagances, is decorated with original artwork made exclusively for YOKU MOKU by Clyv, a featured artist at the Galerie Paris. Each year Clyv produces new artwork for YOKU MOKU holiday tins thus making them collectibles. The Holiday Seasonal Assortment includes two themes namely the ‘Enjoy Happy Christmas’ and ‘The Christmas planet consists of two happy towns’ and are both drawn by Clyv. While the former is a scene of warmth with the houses wearing colorful wool hats, the latter is a scene of happiness with two different towns, the snowing and the star-glittering towns, on the same planet.
YOKU MOKU owes its significance to the Swedish town, Jokkmokk where the founder Noriichi Fujinawa first tasted European butter cookies. With over 40 years of experience YOKU MOKU has expanded worldwide. Recently, Liberty Group partnered with YOKU MOKU.
“We see a strong growth potential in India with the ever growing confectionery industry. Given the demographics in Delhi, the consumption of premium brands is noteworthy. With a plethora of offerings, we at Liberty Group envision a successful journey in Delhi”, said Fatima Mahimwala, business head at Liberty Luxuries for YOKU MOKU India.
To complement its products, the YOKU MOKU store is aesthetically designed space. Their range of cookies and cigars purely made out of butter, is what has made them an international success. Amongst other delicious delicacies are the Double chocolate blanc, Yoku Moku also offers Billet aux amandes – a cookie made by sprinkling almonds atop its fold, White chocolate cookies, Cigare Au Chocolat and more.