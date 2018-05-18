Lemon Tree Hotels opens new property in Himachal Pradesh

Lemon Tree Hotels announced the opening of its new hotel, Lemon Tree Hotel, Baddi, marking its entry into this industrial town of Himachal Pradesh. Carnation Hotels, the hotel management arm of Lemon Tree Hotels, will be managing this midscale hotel. The management agreement was signed by Rattan Keswani, deputy MD – Lemon Tree Hotels and whole time director – Carnation Hotels, and Royal Park (owner).
Speaking on the occasion, Rattan Keswani, said, “We are pleased to add Lemon Tree Hotel, Baddi to the growing fleet of hotels and thank the promoters for their trust in us. This property enhances our portfolio mix and helps us enter the lucrative industrial town of Baddi, which is home to over 2000 medium and large industries besides being a convenient transit location for guests travelling to popular leisure destinations in the hills.”
Ashok Kukreja, managing partner, Royal Park stated, “We are happy to partner with Lemon Tree Hotels in bringing their midscale brand to Baddi. With their world class management by our side, we are sure to develop this new hotel into the most preferred destination amongst business and leisure travelers visiting this industrial town.”
Branded as Lemon Tree Hotel, Baddi, the hotel is strategically located in the scenic locales of the Solan district, just off the Baddi-Nalagarh National Highway, a mere 45 minutes serene drive from the Chandigarh Airport and a 30 minutes drive from the famous Kalka railway station.
Designed to suit all experiences, the hotel encompasses 25000 sq ft of combined banquet space. Together with Tangerine-a 3,000 sq ft modern conference room, a board room, two lush green lawns spreading over 10,000 sq ft each, and a terrace top venue it transforms into as a stunning venue for destination weddings, corporate events, social dos as well as stay conferences.
Baddi is a scenic industrial town situated in the Solan District, on the border of Himachal Pradesh and Haryana. It prides in being Asia’s biggest pharmaceuticals hub, besides being home to over 2000 medium and large industries. The town is also known to contribute to half of the state’s total revenues generated from the industry sector.
Lemon Tree Group operates three brands – Lemon Tree Premier (upper midscale), Lemon Tree Hotels (midscale) and Red Fox Hotels (economy) and currently owns and operates 50 hotels in 32 cities and aggregating 4950 rooms. Lemon Tree Hotels already has one under construction hotel in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.