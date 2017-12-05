Leading Hotels of the World welcomes five new properties

The Leading Hotels of the World (LHW), a collection of more than 375 independent luxury hotels, has announced the addition of five new global members. In India LHW has The Lodhi, the only hotel in the country currently boasting the Leading Hotels accreditation.
Nobu Hotel Epiphany Palo Alto joined the collection following its recent Nobu Hotel rebranding, and Hotel Cartesiano, Bellagio Shanghai and The Anandi Hotel and Spa are all new properties, ready to welcome guests in 2017 and 2018.
“It is a pleasure to welcome these five new members to The Leading Hotels of the World. The new properties are expanding Leading Hotels’ global footprint in several new markets that we believe our curious travellers will be eager to explore. From Palo Alto, California and Puebla, Mexico, to New Delhi, India and Shanghai, China, they effortlessly embody the uncommon attributes of the Leading Hotel collection. All properties are deeply rooted in their destinations, and merge style-setting architecture and design with luxurious amenities and localied experiences for guests,” said Deniz Omurgonulsen, vice president, membership, The Leading Hotels of the World.