KFC, Pizza Hut post fourth consecutive quarterly growth in India

Fast food chains KFC and Pizza Hut have posted nine per cent and eight per cent growth respectively in system sales for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017 – the fourth consecutive quarter of positive sales. The chains are owned by US-based fast food major Yum Brands, which also operates Taco Bell in India. System sales growth (SSG) is a term used in franchising industry to assess growth of a franchised brand and the sales figure excludes foreign currency translation. While KFC reported a nine per cent increase in SSG, Pizza Hut recorded a growth of eight per cent in the June quarter, according to the financial statement of Yum Brands. Globally, India contributed one per cent to the total sales of Pizza Hut and KFC markets each.
“The April-June 2017 quarter is our fourth consecutive quarter of positive system sales growth, and we are happy to share that we have posted a 9 per cent System Sales Growth. We shall continue to focus on our core products, innovation and value to sustain this positive momentum,” said Rahul Shinde, managing director, KFC India. For KFC, China topped contribution to global sales with 26 per cent and recorded eight per cent SSG followed by Asia region with six per cent contribution and 11 per cent system sales.
Pizza Hut too saw biggest contribution coming from China woth 17 per cent of total sales. The country posted six per cent system sales growth followed by Latin America contributing five per cent and reporting six per cent SSG.
Based in Louisville, Kentucky, Yum Brands has nearly 44,000 restaurants in more than 135 countries and territories.