K K Beacon Hotel opens in Rajkot

The Fern Hotels & Resorts, an environmentally sensitive Indian hotel chain has added another hotel to its portfolio with the launch of K K Beacon Hotel, Rajkot. This is the eighth hotel which is managed by the company under the Beacon Hotels brand.
The other Beacon properties are located in Ajmer, Amritsar, Bhopal, Jodhpur, Mumbai and Udaipur. Beacon Hotels, owned by The Fern Hotels and Resorts are positioned as ‘Smart & Efficient’ hotels in the economy segment, providing value-for-money accommodations and offering limited services with all the essential amenities for a comfortable stay. The hotel comprises of 34 air-conditioned rooms with all modern amenities including internet facility, cable television, direct-dial telephone, multiple computer/mobile phone charging points, mini bar, hairdryer and multiple dining options.
Suhail Kannampilly, COO, said, “This is the second property which the group is managing in Rajkot. We already have The Fern Residency, Rajkot. With the launch of KK Beacon, we have further consolidated our position in Gujarat.”
The hotel is strategically located three km from the airport and is in close proximity to the railway station and bus stand. Dining options include a 58-seater fine dine multi-cuisine restaurant ‘Kosmopolitan’ and ‘Kookies N Kream’, a 22-seater bakery with indoor & outdoor seating, offering a wide selection of cakes, bakes and coffee.