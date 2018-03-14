JW Marriott Jaipur Resort and Spa opens in Rajasthan

Marriott International (NASDAQ: MAR) recently announced the opening of the JW Marriott Jaipur Resort & Spa, marking the debut of the global luxury brand in India’s fabled ‘Pink City’. Nestled among the green hills of the ancient Aravalli Range in the Indian state of Rajasthan, the 200-room, five-star JW Marriott Jaipur Resort & Spa features amenities and services that celebrate the region’s history, heritage, and culture.
“India is a key market for the JW Marriott brand and we are excited to be expanding into the captivating city of Jaipur” said Mitzi Gaskins, vice president and global brand leader, JW Marriott Hotels & Resorts. “The opening of JW Marriott Jaipur Resort & Spa signifies the brand’s steady and continued global growth.”
“This beautiful city is a serene modern oasis steeped in the ancient traditions and culture of this amazing region and is the perfect setting for the newest JW Marriott in Asia-Pacific,” said Bruce Ryde, Asia-Pacific vice-president for Luxury Brands and Brand Marketing, Marriott International. “Through this elegant hotel’s delivery of enriching experiences that showcase The JW Treatment, which is the brand’s philosophy that true luxury is created by people who are passionate about what they do, the JW Marriott Jaipur certainly embodies and transcends at every level.”
The JW Marriott Jaipur is inspired by the palaces of Rajasthan featuring arches, fountains, ‘Jaali’ metalwork, inlays and hand-painted patterns in a classical blue-and-white palette. The resort features 200 luxurious guest rooms, villas and suites, including Royal Terrace Rooms, Royal Courtyard Rooms and Royal Pool Villas with private plunge pools, as well as two-bedroom Palace and Presidential Suites. The resort has indoor and outdoor banqueting venues of over 52,000 square feet, featuring multi-functional event spaces equipped with state-of-the-art audio-visual systems, including a 11,000-square-feet pillar-less ballroom.
“We welcome our guests with modern, contemporary hospitality that is steeped in the warmth and beauty of Rajasthani tradition,” said Chandrashekar Joshi, general manager, JW Marriott Jaipur Resort and Spa. “We offer our guests unforgettable experiences, whether it is through our impeccable service, culinary memories that honor the region’s flavors brought to life by our master chefs, or exciting experiences for guests of all ages to discover Jaipur’s rich history and culture.”