Jumeirah Group to manage new hotel in Makkah

Dubai Holding, the global investment conglomerate and Jabal Omar Development Company, have signed an agreement to develop Jabal Omar Jumeirah Makkah Hotel in Saudi Arabia. Managed by Jumeirah Group the five-star hotel is walking distance away from the Holy Mosque and comprises four towers with views of Masjid-al-Haram. The Jabal Omar Jumeirah Makkah Hotel will include 1,033 guest rooms along with 93 villas and will feature a variety of food and beverage offerings, meeting facilities, executive lounge, and gymnasium and over 90 retail units throughout the complex. The hotel will be operational in early 2019. With this addition, Jumeirah Group has expanded its global reach to 22 hotels and resorts managing 7,164 hotel rooms around the world.
Yasser Al Sharif, CEO, Jabal Omar Development Company, said, “Jabal Omar Development Company is committed to offering guests of Masjid-al-Haram and visitors to the holy capital superior hospitality services, in accordance with the highest international standards. We are pleased to work with an established global hospitality brand grown in our region, such as Jumeirah Group, and we look forward to a fruitful co-operation to reap mutual benefit for our guests and shareholders alike.”
Edris Al Rafi, CEO, Dubai Holding, said, “Dubai Holding takes great honour in announcing the addition of this unique property to the Jumeirah Group portfolio. As the company embarks on its next phase of growth, adding such strategic and large hotel to the portfolio is a key milestone in our ambitious international expansion strategy. Jabal Omar Jumeirah Makkah Hotel will significantly boost its growth in the coming years. It will also mark the group’s first presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Makkah, one of the holiest sites in the world and the highest in real estate value.”
Jumeirah Group portfolio includes hotels and resorts in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, Frankfurt, Mallorca, London, Maldives and Shanghai.