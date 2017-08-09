Jubilant FoodWorks to invest INR 100 cr in Domino’s Pizza

Jubilant FoodWorks (JFL), which operates Domino’s Pizza and Dunkin’ Donuts chains in India, will invest around INR 100 crore over the next 12 months to relaunch its pizza offerings in the country. The company will invest major chuck of this sum in product upgrade and rest on marketing campaigns. “We will invest nearly INR 100 crore behind the upgrade. We will offer superior products at the same price points. We believe with this product upgrade, we will expand Domino’s franchise,” said Pratik Pota, CEO, JFL. The company said though it has improved the pizza, there will not be any price increase for the customers.
“We will absorb this cost from the benefit of input tax credit under GST and cost efficiency,” he said. JFL, which operates over 1,120 Domino’s Pizza outlets across the country, plans to add another 40-50 outlets this year. When asked if the company plans to shut Domino’s Pizza stores he said, “Our focus is on store profitability. However, we don’t expect to close many stores. At present, there are only a handful of outlets that are not profitable.” Last month, JFL reported 25.53 per cent rise in June quarter net profit to INR 23.84 crore helped by an increase in same store sales growth of Domino’s Pizza.
Same store growth refers to year-over-year growth in sales for restaurants in operation for two whole years. JFL had shut 20 Dunkin’ Donuts stores in the previous fiscal, of which 13 were shut in the last quarter. When asked about the brand, Pota said, “Our focus is to reduce our losses in Dunkin’ Donuts by half this financial year and reach break-even point next year.” The company plans to open three to five new Dunkin’ Donuts outlets this year.