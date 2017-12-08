ITDC Education division’s AIHTM awarded with ISO 9001:2015 certification

Ashok Institute of Hospitality and Tourism Management (AIHTM), the human resource development division under India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC), has been certified with ISO 9001:2015 certification for imparting quality education in hospitality and tourism management. ITDC set up its in-house training centre in 1971 which later developed and became ISO 9001: 2008 certified full-fledged hospitality training institute in 2004 to provide professional skills and train aspirants looking forward to making a career in tourism and hospitality sector.
Besides conducting short duration customised training programmes for hotels and restaurants, AIHTM has offered hospitality related training consultancy for Ministry of Tourism, President’s House, Prime Minister’s House, State Bhawans, Indian Foreign Services, Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, public sector organisations and state tourism departments.
To ensure that various activities undertaken by the institute are standardised with latest quality policy, AIHTM has now upgraded to ISO 9001:2015 certification.
Piyush Tiwari, director, commercial and marketing, ITDC said, “ITDC stands for change and development in tourism and hospitality and assist in builing a better nation. Also, we ensure that we are parallel to the advancements in terms of quality and technology. The ISO 9001:2015 certification confirms our capability to deliver knowledge and training in the best possible way to help build a skilled India.”