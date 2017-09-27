ITC Hotels curates ‘responsible luxury’ experiences on World Tourism Day

To commemorate World Tourism Day, ITC Hotels has curated a series of ‘Responsible Luxury’ experiences for guests at its hotels today. Commenting on the occasion, Nakul Anand, executive director, ITC, said, “We are pleased to honour UNWTO’s chosen theme of Sustainable Tourism as it exemplifies ITC Hotels’ journey with ‘Responsible Luxury’ as its credo. ITC’s hotels business is committed to deliver luxury experiences in a responsible manner in keeping with ITC’s objectives to create larger value for the nation in a sustainable and inclusive manner.”
Experiences that demonstrate ‘Responsible Luxury’ and its impact over a larger stakeholder group will be showcased to guests, on the occasion. These include, destination discoveries through guided exploration of the hotels featuring indigenous architecture, art, local traditions and rituals. Culinary journeys that emphasise regional cuisine experiences, a farm-to-plate approach and wellbeing initiatives, among others.
Celebrated in line with the United Nations General Assembly proclamation of 2017 as the International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development, the day will be dedicated to exploring the contribution of tourism to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
World Tourism Day has been celebrated since 1980 on September 27, the day in which the statutes of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) entered into force. Peace and dialogue, energy, accessibility, world heritage, and water and tourism have been some of the topics tackled on the 37 previous editions of World Tourism Day.