INYM promotes Argentine ‘Yerba Mate’ tea in Delhi NCR, Mumbai

The Instituto Nacional de la Yerba Mate (INYM) has come to India with the agenda of opening its route to the Indian tea market by means of popularising the benefits and scientific significance of the Argentine tea. The Residence of the Embassy of Argentina/Consulate General of Mumbai recently hosted a high tea event in New Delhi and Mumbai in the presence of Instituto Nacional de la Yerba Mate (INYM) along with the participation of tea sommeliers, tea trails, food halls and distributors.
Describing the qualities of Yerba Mate, Jerónimo Lagier, director, INYM, said, “With a higher count of antioxidants, it is a greener version of the healthy green tea, which increases one’s immunity and also satisfies the taste buds – with the Indian blends such as ginger, cardamom, Tulsi, honey and green tea. Our purpose in India is to cement our relationship through this drink as we know that India also consists of a large demographic of tea drinkers.”
The event marked the launch of Argentina’s National drink ‘Yerba Mate Tea’ in India. It was organised in a bid to commemorate Indian herbs and Yerba Mate Tea for its health-giving effects.
Yerba mate contains vitamins, minerals, and chlorophyll that is directly assimilated by the human body which, when combined provides with essential elements for good nutrition and shields against ailments such as cancer, diabetes and high blood pressures.