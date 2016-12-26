Intertek, British Retail Consortium (BRC) address food safety concerns in India

Quality solutions provider Intertek is raising awareness of food safety and quality concerns in India. The company recently held four seminars in partnership with the British Retail Consotium (BRC). The seminars were held in Delhi, Mumbai, Kochi and Kolkata for food manufacturers, exporters and distributors.
The sessions were addressed by Tessa Kelly, operations director, BRC Trading; John Figgins, technical specialist, Food, BRC Global Standards and Siyaram Tiwari, head – food services, Intertek India.
Speaking at the sessions, Tiwari said, “Intertek has been in the business of providing quality control solutions for decades and hence we believe that it is our responsibility to conduct such knowledge sharing platforms. The purpose of these sessions was to educate the industry about the new global quality standards and latest trends in food packaging and trading along with Intertek’s expertise in providing 360 degree support for all food safety needs.”