Inova Hospitality Management partners with Serene Experiences for India representation

Inova Hospitality Management, based in Halkidiki Greece, is a hotel sales and marketing organisation providing independent luxury resort hotels with systematic, continuous and efficient ways to penetrate the market, maintain and improve booking conversion and brand recognition. It has partnered with Serene Experiences for its representation in the India market. Inova Hospitality’s current portfolio comprises of thirteen luxury resort hotels, twelve of them in Greece, one in Spain and a DMC company, A La Cartre Travels, in Greece.
Inova Hospitality’s hotel portfolio includes Marbela Corfu; Minos Beach Art Hotel, Crete; Lindos Imperial, Rhodes; Lindian Village, Rhodes; Electra Palace, Rhodes; Eagles Palace, Halkidiki; Eagles Villas, Halkidiki; Miraggio Thermal Spa Resort, Halkidiki; Aegian Suites, Skiathos; Princess Resort, Skiathos; Skopelos Village Hotel; Marpunta Village Club, Alonnisos; and Bohemia Suites & Spa, Gran Canaria Island.
“India is a rapidly growing and important market for us. We are therefore delighted to be partnering with Serene Experiences. Their experience and understanding of the complex India market will help us to reach out to the various segments from honeymooners and couples, experiential luxury travellers, family vacationers to weddings and conference organisers. Undoubtedly, Greece is one of the most picturesque locations in all of Europe for its sheer natural beauty and history. We are sure our Indian guests will relish the experience of staying at our fine portfolio of Luxury Resort Hotels in Greece and Gran Canaria Spain.” said Andreas Birner, managing director, Inova Hospitality.
Naresh Chandnani, founder and director, Serene Experiences, added, “We would be showcasing these truly unique and amazing hotels to the high net-worth Individuals and the experienced traveller including the wedding and MICE segments, through various marketing activities, tying up with complementing luxury brands and through bespoke campaigns individually crafted to acquaint the Indian luxury traveller with one of the most amazing experiences of Europe.”