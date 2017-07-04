Indo-Italian Chamber of Commerce to hold wine training programmes across Indian cities

After launching the Italics Wine Club in Mumbai on the 2nd June 2017, The Indo-Italian Chamber of Commerce (IICCI) recently organised the first training programme for experts of Italian wines called ‘Angels of Italian Wine in India (AIW) in Mumbai, paving the way for a pan-India programme of activities aimed at promoting Italian wine and Italian wine culture in India. In the span of one year, the IICCI along with Assocamerestero, ICMQ Institute and ICMQ India, have been able to conceptualise a global strategy for ‘Made in Italy’ based on a series of scalable and revenue generating promotional and training activities designed, co-ordinated and executed by the Italian Chambers of Commerce abroad and targeting international community of people. In India, it is now ready to replicate the same model in other cities including Delhi, Pune, Kolkata, Chennai, and Bengaluru.
March last year in Mumbai, during the area meeting of the Italian Chambers of Commerce in Asia-South Africa, the global community of people of Italian origin has been identified as a key target for the activities of the Italian Chambers abroad. Whereas in March 2017, The Indo-Italian Chamber of Commerce defined the main activities of the Italics Wine Club in India and worked with ICMQ India on a pilot training programme.
The activities promoted by the Italics Wine Club in India include: