India’s first-of-its-kind Pod Hotel, Urbanpod completes 1 year of operations

Since its inception in 2017, Urbanpod, India’s first-of-its-kind Pod Hotel has been strengthening its presence in the Indian Hospitality Industry. With the launch of Urbanpod last year, India witnessed the launch of a ‘new category’ in the hospitality segment.
In the past 1-year, Urbanpod has seen a healthy mix of travellers from both Indian and International markets and have served more than 10,000 guests. With a ‘diverse’ clientele, it has served visitors from over 40-countires across the globe. It has benchmarked itself with the best in the world and is minimalistic yet sleek & sophisticated with high-tech, self-contained Pods (which are often compared to a space-ship!) and is a modern, upgraded-version to match the comfort of the global audience.
Hiren Gandhi, co-founder, Urbanpod, said, “Pod Hotels which are popular with global travellers, has slowly but steadily begun to pick up steam with the Indian travellers too. The highlight would be, we have witnessed a large number of 30 to 45 year olds, opting for this innovative concept! In addition, a sizeable number of single-women travellers and business-women preferred the safety, hygiene & comfort of the exclusive Ladies Pods section.” Mr. Gandhi also added “Our Pod Hotel has won the accolades from the Industry for being the top-rated and the best boutique hotel of the year. Consolidating our current position, we plan to expand to other cities soon”.
Urbanpod promises a smart-stay option for travellers and has created value for the customers by offering pocket-friendly luxury & services like any top-notch Hotel and done away with the extravagant-frills while focusing on the things that really matter to a modern-day traveller on the lookout for a stopover. The new-age travellers (both business & leisure), single travellers, group travellers (study-related group, researchers and sports), backpackers and so on, typically in the age-group of 20 to 50 have stayed at Urbanpod, thus far.
The ones that have been initially sceptical, have experienced the concept first-hand and have accepted it and absolutely loving it, especially, the new-age travellers. This indicates that Indians have definitely become more open to newer formats, ideas, trends & experiences.
This unique-concept of accommodation (the way the Pods are set-up), facilitates opportunities to network & socialise with other guests staying at the hotel and encourages the whole aspect of community-building & shared-living, a lifestyle that is catching up in a big-way, across the world. This unique-concept has also grown to be aspirational and a must-try option during travel! In a sense, Urbanpod has helped redefine the concept of ‘shared-living’.