Indian School of Hospitality coming up in Gurugram

Former managing director and regional vice president of Starwood Hotels & Resorts, South Asia and industry veteran, Dilip Puri, has announced his new education venture – Indian School of Hospitality (ISH). ISH envisions its curriculum design to be a global benchmark of hospitality education in the near future, and in order to do so has entered into a strategic partnership with Lausanne Hospitality Consulting (LHC) for curriculum development and faculty training. ISH has partnered with LHC in preparation for an academic certification by Ecole hoteliere de Lausanne (EHL), the world’s oldest hospitality management higher education institution. In addition to the four-year hospitality management programme, ISH will offer several long and short-term programmes in both culinary and executive education.
Located in Sector 83 of Gurugram, the Indian School of Hospitality will be housed within a commercial campus close to city’s leading hotels. The campus, which is under development, will be ready by May, 2018, in time for the first intake of students in August, 2018.
The institute’s core team comprises of thought leaders and varied industry veterans from both India and around the world.
Commenting on the venture, founder and CEO Dilip Puri said, “Education in hospitality is the beginning of a journey into a diverse and exciting range of career opportunities, not limited to hotels and food and beverage, or even the corporate world. While more and more businesses in the service sector are reaching out to professionals with a qualification in hospitality, a large number of young graduates are also pursuing entrepreneurial ventures straight out of college. I believe that the competitive edge and battle for market share in the future will be fought as much over customers as over talent. It is a vibrant, exciting and ever-changing world and it is our endeavour to prepare professionals to be future proof, and foster a spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation through a uniquely designed academic curriculum.”
Yateendra Sinh, global CEO, Lausanne Hospitality Consulting (LHC), said, “In our continuous effort to represent the Swiss tradition of hospitality education excellence we have developed an elite international network of higher education institutions through which our education philosophy and knowledge are being transferred. Our vision it to continue to share the Swiss hospitality education knowhow around the world. We are looking forward to working with and supporting the Indian School of Hospitality in becoming a benchmark institution of higher education in the country.”
The core academic programmes being offered at ISH are a four-year hospitality management programme and a four-year programme in culinary arts. ISH has received the Letter of Intent from the Department of Higher Education, Government of Haryana to set up a self-financing degree college affiliated to a state university.
Beside the core academic programmes, ISH will also offer various short-term programmes in culinary specialisations as well as a range of executive education programmes catering to professionals in hospitality, travel, aviation, retail and other customer-focused industries.
The institute’s advisory council comprises of leaders from the hospitality and other service sectors who will provide strategic input, guidance and mentorship to the faculty and students, as well as support ISH in terms of internship and placement opportunities in India and overseas.