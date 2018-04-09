Indian cuisine dominates India’s taste palette: CBRE report

CBRE South Asia, an Indian real estate consulting firm, recently announced the findings of its research on the growing prominence of the Food and Beverage (F&B) segment in India. According to the report, titled – Food for Thought, over the last few years, increasing urbanisation, rising disposable incomes and trends of socialising, nuclear families, and growing consumerism have redefined the way urban India’s population dines. Recognising the opportunity and potential for growth of F&B in the country, global as well as domestic operators have redefined their offerings and have gone all out to attract the average Indian diner.
In order to get a better insight into the operation dynamics of these F&B operators, CBRE research conducted a survey among more than 1200 restaurants in key locations of Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Bangalore. Some of the key highlights of the survey are as below:
Almost 60 per cent of the restaurants were located on high streets vis a vis 29 percent in malls. This is largely due to favourable rentals on high-streets, organic expansion opportunities and limited availability of quality space in malls. In terms of nationality, almost 82 per cent of the restaurants were domestic standalone outlet/chains with around 18 percent restaurants being of international origin.
US based restaurants accounted for almost 70 per cent of the restaurants in the international category. In terms of location, choices were divergent; while 62 per cent of all international restaurants are located in malls; 68 per cent of all domestic restaurants are located on high streets. Casual dining restaurants (CDR) has been a category that has gained significant traction in the past couple of years, accounting for almost 46 per cent of all restaurants that were a part of the survey. More than 60 per cent of CDR’s in the survey are located on high streets.
Indian cuisine still dominates the country’s taste palette with a 24 per cent share, followed by multi-cuisine with a 22 per cent share. Asian cuisine and cafes are the third and fourth preferred choices of diners. Other cuisines including Mexican, Mediterranean, Lebanese and Arabian are gaining significant traction among consumers. Indian cuisine offerings too are evolving with restaurants specialising in Orya, Bengali, North Eastern, Tibetan, Chettinad and Awadhi cuisine. A couple of years ago, such cuisines were restricted to their region/city of origin.
Anshuman Magazine, chairman, India and South East Asia, CBRE says, “George Bernard Shaw once said, ‘There is no sincerer love, than the love of food.’ This is true for any country in the world. Increasing globalisation, growing exposure to international trends and cuisines has led to India’s food and beverage segment going through a transformation in recent years. This evolution is positively impacting the real estate sector as well with allocation for restaurant spaces going up in high streets and organised retail developments.”
Commenting on the impact of F&B on the real estate landscape, Vivek Kaul, head, Retail Services India for CBRE South Asia, says, “Today we are seeing more space being allocated for F&B in malls, the emergence of dedicated F&B clusters, food festivals taking place, F&B pop ups, and increased allocations in commercial buildings for F&B. These developments signify the growing prominence of F&B in our retail landscape. Planning for F&B is no longer an afterthought, it is integral to the planning stages of retail developments.”
A significant development that has taken place over the past few years has been the emergence of F&B clusters in the country. While such clusters have been in existence in the past in local markets of cities, the format has evolved in recent years resulting in the establishment of dedicated retail developments for food across key cities. Most restaurants in F&B clusters are by established domestic and international operators and these hubs boast of experimental restaurants including multi cuisine, Asian and so on. As the F&B segment grows in the country, such clusters are expected to increase and further define the segment in years to come.
The survey, conducted across Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru also highlights trends driving the F&B segment in these cities. Some of the key findings were:
Type of operation format:
Type of cuisine type in casual dining:
Split of casual dining restaurants across cities and locations:
The real estate sector has an important role to play in the growth of the F&B segment in India. For sustainable growth, developers will need to develop F&B spaces by ensuring their strategies match with the unique requirements of F&B operators. Creating flexible/customisable spaces, making F&B integral to the planning stage of shopping centers, having an optimum mix of restaurants and increased collaborating with F&B operators are likely to play a critical role in ensuring sustainable growth.
The RE response to the F&B segment:
With the F&B space constantly evolving in the country, operators too need to be innovative not only tin heir cuisine but also in their operation format. Some areas they can focus on include investments into increasing visibility, establishing a local connect with the catchment of operation, use of technology to enhance the customer experience and improve efficiencies and most importantly, tapping new food segments.