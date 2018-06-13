Indian chefs create Guinness World Record at Mount Everest with #ProjectTriyagyoni

Soundararajan P and Sanjay Thakur, two Indian chefs, have created a Guinness World Record with #ProjectTriyagyoni. The culinary feat was achieved at Island Peak, above Mount Everest Base Camp. The two chefs prepared an exclusive fine-dine meal inclusive of marquee traditional Indian dishes for six guests from around the world in the highest altitude pop-up restaurant.
#ProjectTriyagyoni was conceptualised by Chef Soundararajan P, corporate executive chef, Mahindra Holidays, and Chef Sanjay Thakur, Etihad Airways, to showcase Indian cuisine on a global platform. In an exemplary expedition, the chefs trekked all the way to the Base Camp and collected valuable herbs and other natural ingredients that have been the hallmark of the cuisine, which has evolved over the last 8000 years. These unadulterated fresh herbs were blended organically with authentic Indian spices to curate a culinary experience. Beginning on May 24, 2018, the project concluded on June 1, 2018.
On achieving the Guinness World Record, Chef Soundararajan stated, “#ProjectTriyagyoni was a life changing experience for each of us who took part in this extraordinary journey. It was a pleasure to collaborate with Chef Sanjay and put our complimentary skills to the best use. The journey was a surreal experience and was one of the most cherished moments of my career so far. It is a matter of great pride and honor to be a part of the Guinness Book of World Records, which will undoubtedly put Indian culinary craft on the global centerstage.”
Complimenting the chefs, Kavinder Singh, MD & CEO, Mahindra Holidays, stated, “I am excited to hear about this achievement; heartiest congratulations to Chef Soundararajan P and Chef Sanjay Thakur. This recognition does not come as a surprise to me as Chef Soundararajan, through his extraordinary culinary skills, has served the most exclusive gastronomic delights and has created a signature Club Mahindra F&B experience for our members for over two decades.”