IHG’s InterContinental Colombo marks the brand’s homecoming in Sri Lanka

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), one of world’s leading hotel companies, has signed a management agreement with Pearl Grand Tower Hotel, to bring back the InterContinental brand to the Sri Lankan capital. Due to open in 2019, InterContinental Colombo will feature 307 rooms including 47 suites. This iconic development will be spread across 480,000 sq ft and the luxury hotel is expected to be the tallest hotel tower comprising 42 floors, in Colombo 3, an important and established commercial area of the city.
InterContinental Colombo will be located centrally along Galle Road, one of the arterial roads of Colombo, making it easily accessible for guests. The hotel will house impressive meeting and banqueting facilities spread over of 12,000 sq ft with the largest room having a capacity to accommodate 400 guests and a modern business centre to cater to the growing number of business travellers visiting the city. Additionally, the hotel will feature a gymnasium, an outdoor pool, and a spa for guests to relax and rejuvenate. All rooms and suites will be equipped with top-class modern amenities to ensure guests’ comfort, and most rooms will have uninterrupted, magnificent views of the Indian Ocean. Furthermore, guests will be spoilt for choice with six dining options including an all-day dining restaurant and three speciality restaurants offering unique culinary experiences to the visitors.
On the occasion, Sudeep Jain, vice president, development, South West Asia, IHG commented, “We are excited to introduce our global luxury brand InterContinental Hotels and Resorts to the beautiful island country, Sri Lanka, in partnership with the esteemed Pearl Grand Tower Hotel. This move is in line with our strategy to grow IHG’s footprint across South West Asia, and expand the presence of the InterContinental brand in key cities and resort destinations in the region. With a great location coupled with best in class amenities and highest level of service that the brand is associated with, we are confident of offering the finest luxury experiences to our guests, when we open our doors in 2019.”
A L M Faris, chairman, Pearl Grand Tower Hotel, a hotel owner/ operator and an entrepreneur said: “We are delighted to be partnering with a leading global hospitality company such as IHG for our upcoming project. The InterContinental brand is known worldwide for offering bespoke and unique luxury experiences to the guests, and we are thrilled to be bringing the brand to the country, to cater to the discerning local, domestic, and international travellers visiting Colombo, for leisure or for business.”
IHG currently has 32 hotels operating across four brands in South West Asia, including InterContinental Hotels and Resorts, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express, with a further 48 in the development pipeline.