IHG to host the 8th IHG South West Asia Global Showcase

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) will organise IHG South West Asia Global Showcase on March 29, 2017 at Crowne Plaza Today Gurgaon and on March 31 at Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai. The two-city event will see participation from more than 20 hotels and resorts from across Middle East, Asia, South-East Asia, Europe, Australasia and South-West Asia. The event will offer attendees an insight into the group’s new developments, products and services.
Entering into its eighth year, IHG South West Asia Global Showcase, which is held in all the regions of the world, is a buyer-seller networking meet in a semi-formal business environment for corporates, MICE agencies and tour operators.
In India, exhibitors from destinations such as Maldives, Thailand, Singapore, London, Jakarta, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Nairobi and Australasia will be present at the event, representing hotels such as The Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives; Crowne Plaza Phuket, Panwa Beach; Crowne Plaza Abu Dhabi – Yas Island; InterContinental Pattaya Resort as well as Indian hotels like Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar, InterContinental Resort Chennai Mahabalipuram, newly opened Holiday Inn Kolkata Airport; among others. Over 400 guests from corporates, travel management companies, travel agents and MICE agencies are set to attend the event in both the cities.
Shantha de Silva, head – South West Asia, IHG, said, “The IHG South West Asia Global Showcase is an important event for IHG. It serves as an exciting platform for us to provide our audiences with an insight into our company, our presence and our future plans and thank our partners for their support. We are working hard towards making this year’s event even bigger than last year’s. We are really looking forward to meeting our industry friends in New Delhi and Mumbai.”
IHG currently operates 28 hotels across four brands in India, including InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, and Holiday Inn Express with a further 36 in pipeline, due to open within the next three to five years.