IHG reveals new midscale brand, ‘avid hotels’

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) has revealed the name of its new midscale brand, avid hotels, alongside a brand logo and renderings of the hotel exterior and guest room. First introduced to owners at the IHG Americas Conference in June, avid hotels is franchise ready, officially marking the start of licensing in the US for this new brand. More than 150 owners have already expressed interest in the brand demonstrating the strong demand and potential for avid hotels in this market segment. IHG expects the first avid hotels locations to begin construction in early 2018, and the first hotel is anticipated to open in early 2019.
Keith Barr, CEO, IHG, said, “We built our Holiday Inn Express brand into a hugely successful, leading midscale brand. Now, with the introduction of avid hotels, we’re set to add another one and extend IHG’s leadership position in this segment. With 14 million potential customers looking for the type of hospitality avid hotels will offer, this new hotel brand represents a significant growth opportunity for IHG and our family of owners.”
The price point is expected to be about US$ 10-15 less than IHG’s Holiday Inn Express brand.
Elie Maalouf – the Americas, IHG, added, “Our extensive consumer research and conversations with owners identified a clear opportunity to reach an important set of business and leisure travellers in a vastly underserved US$ 20 billion segment of the US midscale market. We applied our insights, expertise and scale to deliver an experience that features modern and stylish designs, superior guest rooms and public spaces and great service – all at an excellent value. I have no doubt avid hotels will continue IHG’s success in delivering what our guests want, while driving superior returns for our owners.”
Hotels will be designed for new build construction on an average lot size of approximately 1.5 acres, and all avid hotels will have environmentally friendly and efficient design. The prototype design features 95-100 keys with a minimum of three storeys.