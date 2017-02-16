IHG plans 150 new hotels in India in 10 years

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) is planning open around 100 to 150 properties in India over the next 10 years. “India is the third largest growth market for IHG after the US and China. We plan to open 100 to 150 new properties in India over the next 10 years,” said Shantha de Silva, head of South West Asia, IHG, at the launch event of the first Holiday Inn property in Kolkata.
At present, IHG operates 29 hotels across the country.
“There are 41 new hotels in the pipeline across various sub-brands including two in Siliguri and Durgapur,” added de Silva.
The Kolkata property, developed by the Jain Group, has been built at a cost of INR 180 crore.
Rishi Jain, executive director, Jain Group, said that the Siliguri and the Durgapur properties would involve investment of INR 500 crore to INR 550 crore. Located close to the international airport, the hotel would have 137 rooms.
(PTI)