IHG opens 1000th hotel in EMEAA region

InterContinental Hotels Group(IHG) is celebrating the opening of its 1000th hotel in the Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa (EMEAA) region, with the opening of InterContinental Phu Quoc Long Beach Resort, in Vietnam. This milestone comes as IHG continues its ambitious growth strategy across its newest and most geographically diverse region.
The 1000th opening adds to an already strong portfolio in EMEAA, with hotels across eight brands, working in partnership with more than 500 hotel owners. IHG has an extensive development pipeline in EMEAA with 321 hotels (63,500+ rooms) set to open in the next 3-5 years.
InterContinental Phu Quoc Long Beach Resort is located on the Phu Quoc island, a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve off the coast of Vietnam. The resort combines InterContinental’s signature luxury with the island’s unique natural beauty and features 459 rooms, suites and villas, a beachfront, six restaurants and bars, as well as meeting facilities.
IHG’s EMEAA region is playing a key role in the company’s ambitions to grow at pace in key global markets. The rollout of voco, IHG’s newest brand in the $40 billion upscale market, will begin in EMEAA, with a first signing already announced in Australia. IHG plans to open more than 200 voco hotels globally over the next 10 years.
EMEAA is also a key focus as IHG builds out its luxury capabilities. IHG recently unveiled plans to expand its luxury and upscale estate in the UK through a conditional agreement with Covivio (formerly Foncière des Régions). The deal to rebrand and operate 12 high quality open hotels, and one pipeline hotel, will make IHG the largest luxury operator across the UK. This follows IHG’s acquisition of Regent Hotels & Resorts, with plans to grow the portfolio of six hotels to over 40 in the next decade.
Kenneth Macpherson, chief executive officer, Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa at IHG said, “Reaching 1,000 open hotels in the region with the addition of InterContinental Phu Quoc Long Beach Resort is a significant achievement for IHG. Our Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa (EMEAA) region encompasses 71 countries, 26 time zones and some of the world’s most visited cities. This milestone is testament to the appeal of our brands, the strength of our owner relationships and our well-established strategy to leverage scale and accelerate growth in some of the world’s fastest growing markets.”