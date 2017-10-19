IHG introduces Kimpton brand in Asia

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) has signed three management contracts to introduce its luxury boutique hotel brand, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, to Asia. Announced at the 2017 Hotel Investment Conference Asia Pacific (HICAP), the first Kimpton properties in the region will be located in prime markets in Southeast Asia and Greater China.
Keith Barr, CEO, IHG, said, “Our Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants brand is incredibly unique and we’re thrilled to see our plans to take it global continue to gather pace. This is the right time to introduce Kimpton to Asia, where we see more and more travellers looking for a sophisticated, yet personalised lifestyle travel experience. The hotels we have signed are in highly sought-after destinations in Bali, Indonesia, and Shanghai and Sanya in China, and provide a fitting introduction to Asia for this iconic brand.”
Mike DeFrino, CEO, Kimpton, said, “The Asia Pacific region has always attracted travellers who are eager to discover something new and fully immerse themselves in both the destination and local culture. We believe our approach to heartfelt care is unparalleled and with this development milestone, look forward to welcoming those seeking a highly personal approach to boutique luxury.”
These new signings extend the global footprint of Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants to Asia, following its expansion to Europe, with the opening of Kimpton De Witt Amsterdam and the signing of Kimpton Paris, earlier this year.