IHG introduces its first Holiday Inn hotel in Kolkata

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) has introduced its first Holiday Inn hotel in Kolkata – Holiday Inn Kolkata Airport. With the opening of the 137-room hotel in partnership with Jain Group, the total number of Holiday Inn hotels has gone up to 11 in India.
To expand its footprints in the region, IHG in partnership with Jain Group, will introduce two more Holiday Inn properties in Durgapur and Siliguri, West Bengal.
Shantha de Silva, head – South West Asia, InterContinental Hotels Group, said, “Holiday Inn brand family is one of the growth drivers for IHG’s expansion in India. We are proud to add Holiday Inn Kolkata Airport to our portfolio and look forward to expanding our footprint in West Bengal. We are delighted to be working with the Jain Group and look forward to offering business ready services to our guests in Kolkata.”
Shrayans Jain, vice chairman, Jain Group, said, “We are very happy to partner with IHG and announce the opening of Holiday Inn Kolkata Airport. Due to increased business activity in the state, West Bengal has become the gateway to North East India, enabling an upward swing for the hospitality sector. Strategically located near the airport, the hotel caters to the needs of the guests visiting Kolkata for both business and leisure. We look forward to fulfilling our guests’ expectations with services unique to a Holiday Inn hotel.”
Holiday Inn Kolkata Airport is located five kms away from Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, with close proximity to business parks, SEZs and IT hub of Kolkata in Rajarhat, New Town and Salt Lake Sector-V area.
For MICE and corporate guests, the hotel offers 6,076 sq ft of meeting and banqueting space. The F&B outlets include an all-day dining restaurant, a specialty restaurant and bar and a patisserie. The recreational amenities include a terrace top swimming pool and a fitness centre.