IHCL takes additional strides to promote gender equality at the workplace

The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) today announced two new programmes in-line with its commitment to promote equal opportunities for women.
The first is an incentive program for referring women candidates which entails a 30-50 percent higher referral amount to employees in case their selected reference happens to be a woman.The second is a policy announcement to reimburse expenses for family expansion and overall health treatments which cover various medical procedures including IVF treatments, freezing of egg, embryo and sperm including artificial insemination.
Dr P V Murthy, senior vice-president and global head – Human Resources, IHCL said, “We have been consistent in championing the cause for women equality. The extension of medical benefits and the women referral program is in-line with our commitment to encourage women for diverse roles in the company.”
IHCL has been instrumental in enabling women associates to take a leap by breaking gender stereotypes. The company also provides seven months of paid maternity leave, with an ‘Extended Maternity Leave’ option to avail three months of additional leave once the statutory leave period ends. Compulsory crèche facilities across all hotels have been yet another significant move by IHCL.