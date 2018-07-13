IHCL reaffirms commitment to empower youth this World Youth Skills Day

The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) has championed the cause of skilling less privileged youth in India to support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.
Since 2007, IHCL’s Building Livelihoods Programme has trained and certified over 20,000 youth who have dropped out from schools from identified remote areas, urban slums and tribal belts in association with Industrial Training Institutes, Non-Governmental Organisations, TISS School of Vocational Education and Tata Strive amongst others.
In line with its ethos of community building and development, IHCL along with Tata Strive currently runs fourteen skill centers across India. A large number of these skill training efforts have been in housekeeping, F&B services, spa, kitchen and bakery trades and are structured as practical short courses with in-built on-the-job exposure, training in soft skills and basic spoken English.
Through the programme, the company continues to build a quality talent pipeline for the hospitality industry with an aim to develop and support deserving youth and their families in the country. Over 85 per cent of these trained youth secure immediate job placements in the hotel and service industry.
The trained youth are awarded professional certification on completion of the courses in association with the programme partners and Tourism Sector Skills Council.
Interested youth may call on 1800-419-2112 to enquire about the vocational training programmes run in collaboration with Tata Strive.