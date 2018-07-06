IHCL empowers women weavers of Varanasi

The Indian Hotels Company Limited’s iconic brand Taj has spearheaded a women weavers’ training programme to facilitate self-employment and income generation. In line with its ethos of preserving indigenous crafts and culture and building sustainable livelihoods, the initiative is breaking the mould in what is considered a male-dominated handloom industry. Taj has been committed to reviving the ancient skill of handloom weaving as a relevant source of employment for over a decade.
Since 2008, IHCL has engaged with the weavers to skill and support the community. Through its Livelihood Support Programme, Taj develops and sources silk sarees which are worn as uniforms by front line associates at its hotels. Furthering the commitment, the company recently initiated a training programme exclusively for women in partnership with Human Welfare Association. The move not only promotes the century’s old, traditional art of weaving but also increases entrepreneurship opportunities for women, functioning as a tool against gender discrimination in the village communities.
The women trained by Master weavers are awarded professional certification on completion of the course. Over the last decade, the company has supported identified weaver communities with quality raw material, designs and training and allied welfare measures to enable a larger circle of opportunities. IHCL also supports many such handlooms and handicrafts and retails them through its in-house lifestyle store, Taj Khazana.
IHCL has two hotels in Varanasi – Taj Nadesar Palace and The Gateway Hotel Ganges.
The Indian Hotels Company Limited and its subsidiaries, bring together a group of brands and businesses that offer a fusion of warm Indian hospitality and world-class service. Incorporated by the founder of the Tata Group, Jamsetji Tata, the company opened its first hotel – the Taj Mahal Palace, in Bombay in 1903. IHCL has a portfolio of 165 hotels including 20 under development globally across four continents, 12 countries and in over 80 locations.
IHCL is amongst South Asia’s largest Indian hospitality company by market capitalisation. It is primarily listed on the BSE and NSE.