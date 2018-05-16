IHCL announces major expansion of Taj Bangalore

The Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), recently announced a major expansion of Taj Bangalore, adding 220 guest rooms along with additional facilities. The hotel opened its doors in December 2015 with 154 rooms.
Puneet Chhatwal, managing director and chief executive officer, IHCL said, “This expansion is in line with Aspiration 2022. I am delighted that Bangalore International Airport (BIAL), has expressed their vote of confidence in us and will invest in enhancing capacity. With a total of 374 keys and state-of-the-art conferencing and banqueting facilities, we are certain that the hotel will establish a strong and successful presence in the competitive Bangalore market.”
Conveniently located just minutes from Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, Taj Bangalore, through its contemporary, sleek and spacious design, offers guests a window into the progressive spirit of the Garden City.
Hari Marar, managing director and chief executive officer, BIAL said, “The Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru has seen unprecedented growth in the last few years and the Taj Bangalore has been extremely successful in supporting this growth. BIAL is happy to partner with IHCL to increase the capacity of the hotel and looks forward to the iconic Taj brand continuing to serve the city of Bangalore with its warm and renowned hospitality.”
IHCL has eight hotels in Bangalore across its brandscape.