IHCL announces its second hotel in Katra, Jammu & Kashmir

The Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), an Indian hospitality company, recently announced the signing of a Vivanta in Katra with the Delhi based DMG Group.
Speaking on the signing Suma Venkatesh, executive vice president, Real Estate & Development, IHCL said, “We are pleased to partner with DMG Group in bringing the Vivanta brand to Katra. This announcement is aligned to our strategy of expanding our footprint and driving growth across popular pilgrimage and tourist destinations.”
Located in Katra, the base camp for the holy pilgrimage of Vaishno Devi, the hotel is conveniently located 42 kilometers from the Jammu airport. The 80 room hotel, spread over eight acres, offers charming views of the Holy Shrine and Trikuta Mountains. The hotel features an all-day restaurant, banqueting and recreation facilities including a gym, swimming pool and badminton court.
Commenting on the partnership, Sushen Gupta, managing director, DMG Group said, “We are delighted to partner with IHCL. We look forward to working with them to bring their unique Vivanta brand and legendary experience to visitors to the holy shrine.”
Vaishno Devi is one of the holiest destinations in India. 8.2 million pilgrims visited Katra in 2017. Katra has the potential to develop as a leisure destination with its close proximity to many local attractions including Patnitop, Nathatop, Mansar Lake, Shivkhori, Nau Devi, Baba Dhansar and Sanasar Lake.
The DMG Group hotel at Katra is an existing property. The owners will further invest approximately INR 10 crore to bring the hotel to Vivanta brand standards by early 2019.
Vivanta Katra will be the third IHCL branded hotel in Jammu and Kashmir, strengthening the company’s presence in the state. The company also manages the Vivanta Dal View in Srinagar and Ginger in Katra.