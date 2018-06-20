IFRF Kitchen commended by Oberoi Flight Services

ISKCON Food Relief Foundation (IFRF), Haryana under the brand name ‘Annamrita’ works to provide healthy, nutritious and blessed food to more than two thousand schools. Counted among one of the World’s mega-kitchens, the kitchens of ISKCON Food Relief Foundation, Haryana complies to Quality Management System and Food Safety Management that ensures the hygiene of food.
A kitchen visit was made by Zafar Siamwala (chief operating officer, Oberoi Flight Services) accompanied by the executive chef and hygiene & quality manager. During their visit, the kitchen facility was meticulously scrutinised to the grassroot level and with their sheer competency in the food technology, few suggestions were made by the professional team.
“It is a great initiative by IFRF. They are doing wonderful philanthropic work by feeding school children and bringing in more students in the school to study,” said Siamwala. During the visit, the team was heavily impressed by the quality of Khichdi served at the kitchen and said, “We think even our Chefs should make that kind of Khichdi.” The team appreciated the quality of the raw materials used for the preparation of food and stated that the standard of the products used is praiseworthy. At IFRF, Haryana there is a different menu everyday. This everyday change of menu makes the child interested in attending the school and avoid absenteeism. On a departing note, Siamwala added, “This initiative should be supported by everyone whether a PSU or corporate or hotel business. We, the Oberoi Group will definitely support IFRF in whichever way we can to ensure that this initiative goes further and bring much more smiles to the face of the children,” he adds.
To ensure the health and hygiene of the food prepared in the kitchen and prevent any external contamination, a routine health checkup of all the employees is done on a regular basis in the period of six months. On May 23, ESIC (Employees’ State Insurance Corporation) Hospital, Gurugram organised Health Screening Camp at IFRF, Haryana’s Gurugram centre where doctors from different health departments – Medicine, Gynae, Surgery and Optometry were present. The doctors screened more than 100 employees and checked for various health issues and symptoms.
The whole process of screening was carried out in a very organised way. The registration counter was established where the employees could register themselves and medical masks were provided to them before entering the room for checkup. The pharmacy was also established by the ESIC Hospital team and medicines were provided to the employees at no external cost. Shortly after the successful Health Screening, the ESIC team made a kitchen visit at the same centre. The visit was headed by the manager of Gurugram Kitchen, Rahul Saxena and H G Ramatma Das (manager-promotion). “IFRF’s method of food preparation with No-Touch Technique is highly commendable. We feel privileged in associating with IFRF and wish to help them at our level, in whichever way we can,” said Dr Saugaat, HOD-Medicine, ESIC Hospital (Gurugram).
IFRF, Haryana is currently operational in four districts of Haryana-Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal and Kurukshetra. The mid-day meal kitchens at IFRF does more than just feed hungry children, it provides them blessed food, which helps to bring the children into a positive relationship with their health, community and environment.