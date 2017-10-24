IDS Next launches FX Dine, a mobile based steward order taking app

IDS Next Business Solutions has announced the launch of a new product – FX Dine, a mobile based steward order taking app for restaurants. FX Dine will enable restaurants to take and process guest orders in less time. The POS machine’s menu group, menu item along with price is displayed in FX Dine. The app makes it easier for stewards to send the KOT directly to the kitchen display system and to POS. With FX Dine, servers do not have to run back and forth to the kitchen or POS terminal to key-in and process guest orders; they can now spend more time attending to their diners’ needs.
Using this app, stewards can browse through the list of servers to assign them to tables occupied by guests. They can even view real-time status of tables – occupied, vacant, and available. Servers can help diners glance through the menu in the app.
“Diners today need faster service. They would not like to wait longer either to place or to get their food on table. Plus, it adds to their woes when they order something and get something else. This is bad for a restaurant’s image, too. But with FX Dine, these operational bottlenecks can be eliminated. While FX Dine helps users process guest orders in less time, it also helps them eliminate order mistakes, reduce customer waiting time. Most importantly, with lots of time saved, users can ensure increased table turnaround time which is good for their business,” said Binu Mathews, CEO, IDS Next.
FX Dine allows restaurant staff to select from a set of pre-defined modifiers or add new modifiers on the fly. They can even open a new table in the app to accommodate guest demand. Additionally, if a guest wants an item that is not in the menu, the staff can instantly create a new food item and set the price in app to take and process the order.
Restaurant staff can continue to take orders from the guest when the device is not connected to internet. The app also lets the user generate non-chargeable KOT when the management decides to not to charge a guest for the meal.
FX Dine assists restaurants run their happy hour campaigns effectively. Stewards can view discounts offered on food and beverages tagged under happy hours. In FX Dine app, users can open a customisable feedback form. Diners can rate the restaurant’s food and service quality in the app and enter comments.