ICF’s Annual Chef Awards 2017 promoting Indian cuisine

To celebrate and recognise the talent in kitchens, while attempting to promote Indian cuisine globally, Indian Culinary Forum organised the 14th Annual Chef Awards in New Delhi. The annual culinary extravaganza that began with a charity lunch for underprivileged children, was followed by a culinary battle between over 100 chefs from across the country.
The lunch held on International Chef Day earlier this month, hosted around 400 underprivileged girls at Chhatravas Chandra Arya Vidya Mandir. The girls were also educated about the importance of hygiene on the occasion.
“We served good meals for the kids and educated them on how to maintain good hygiene for a disease free life,”said Chef Davinder Kumar, president, Indian Culinary Forum.
The culinary competition, held from October 26-30, saw nominated professional chefs from across India showcasing their culinary prowess in 11 different categories. The culinary journey will come to a close with the Chef Summit on November 1 at The Ashok Hotel.
Over 15 categories of awards will be presented to chefs selected by a jury comprising of industry professionals, food critics and connoisseurs. “The aim of the chef awards is to recognise, honour and promote culinary excellence among the fraternity of chefs and encourage youngsters to join the industry. The platform will help chefs to keep themselves updated with modern techniques and mechanisms that are used in kitchens across the world,” said Chef Vivek Saggar, general secretary, Indian Culinary Forum.