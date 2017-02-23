ibis New Delhi Aerocity completes expansion

ibis New Delhi Aerocity has announced the addition of 129 new guest rooms, which includes a 775-sq-ft gymnasium. The hotel now offers of an enhanced inventory of 445 rooms. As a part of the extension, ibis New Delhi Aerocity’s meetings space is now complemented with enhanced areas. This includes the addition of four new meeting rooms with two dedicated board rooms, to its current portfolio of three meeting rooms. Together, the seven meeting rooms can accommodate up to 185 attendees.
Combined with MICE facilities at Pullman and Novotel New Delhi Aerocity, the other two co-located AccorHotels’ properties, guests now have the flexibility to choose from a range of venues and services. The three locations offer 2,406-sq-feet of combined MICE space to MICE guests. The introduction of a new exclusive crew lounge for the hotel’s airline crew guests completes the expansion.
The hotel’s new room inventory across various categories includes 130 twin bedrooms and 315 queen bedrooms, 99 pool facing rooms, 48 connecting rooms for families and groups, and 51 rooms with extra benefits.
Pierre-Etienne de Montgrand, director of operation, ibis & ibis Styles said, “The extension significantly increases the number of hotel rooms at ibis New Delhi Aerocity and enhances the accommodation choices for guests. The added capacity also allows us to cater to an increasing number of travellers to the city and a growing number of airline crews. The hotel’s strategic location and seamless connectivity to the Delhi Airport perfectly caters to transiting passengers, while its proximity to the commercial hubs in the National Capital Region, especially the millennium city of Gurugram, makes it a preferred stay destination for business travellers.”