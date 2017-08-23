HyperCity to be profitable in FY19: MD Govind Shrikhande

Shoppers Stop subsidiary departmental stores chain HyperCity is aiming to be profitable by FY19. “By the end of the current fiscal year there will be operating profit at the store and Ebita level, while at the company level we expects it to turn profitable in FY19,” said Govind Shrikhande, customer service associate and managing director, Shoppers Stop.
The company has redesigned its 19 stores and the total space in HyperCity has been reduced from the previous 1.5 million square feet to 1.3 million square feet. The departmental store company will consolidate and then it will decide on expansion of stores. HyperCity is a 51 per cent subsidiary of Shoppers Stop and dealing primarily in foods and apparel, claiming to offer consumers world-class shopping experience with omni-channel strategy that will be rolled out next fiscal. HyperCity has invested INR 800 crore in this chain over the past 11 years in India.
Around 65 per cent of the business from HyperCity comes in from the food portfolio with garments accounting for 16-17 per cent.