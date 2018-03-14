Hyderabad hoteliers extend support to ladies in hospitality seminar

Hyderabad’s hospitality industry extended its full support to the ladies in the hospitality seminar held on February 28 at the IHM Campus in the city. The seminar is part of a national programme that is the first serious look at Indian hospitality from the female perspective.
The programme’s purpose is to have these essential conversations and
listen to the industry’s voice on:
Over 200 delegates from all walks of Hyderabad’s hospitality sector, including the education sector, actively participated in the seven sessions. Of this, perhaps the most emotionally charged session was that of the delegates presenting a standing ovation for almost a minute to Yamuna Ranga Rao, founder principal, IHM Hyderabad and doyen of Andhra & Telangana hospitality. It was an acknowledgement of the tremendous impact of her five-decade career in hospitality education.
The Hyderabad seminar was co-hosted by two of the city’s finest professional hoteliers; Veer Vijay Singh, CEO & MD, Trance Hotels and Suchitra Naidu, director – Housekeeping, Group Planning & Co-ordination, The Park Hotels. The other speakers were Seema Mohanchandran, corporate director – Sales, Taj Hotels, Vishal Kedia, founder director, ComplyKaro and Yamuna Ranga Rao as guest of honour.
The topics discussed were compliance issues & HR best practices, a safe work culture, leadership challenges for ladies, how to prevent & address sexual harassment, manage a crisis situation and set-up a working group in an organisation.